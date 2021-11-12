General

The Advertisement Board has required all the bodies concerned to fully abide by the legal provisions while producing and disseminating the advertisements.

It has sought the implementation of the provisions that ban the advertisements for alcoholic and tobacco products.

Stating that some newspapers and several media were found displaying advertisements for alcoholic beverages and tobacco-products during the festival time and the same practice was noticed in hoarding boards placed at different parts of the country, the Board has said it is all against the Public Health Act- 2075 BS and the Advertising Regulations Act-2076 BS.

It has sought the prompt removal of hoarding boards promoting the alcoholic drinks and tobacco products. “The move is punishable by the law,” the Board warned in a press statement.

The Public Health Act has banned the production, distribution, dissemination and transmission of advertising materials that adversely affect human health, including that of alcohol, cigarette, tobacco or tobacco-based substances, and the Adverting Regulation Act supports the same idea, the Board reminds.

Source: National News Agency Nepal