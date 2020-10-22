General

The National Examination Board has said that a different arrangement would be made for the Covid-19 infected 12th graders. The 12th graders are scheduled to sit for their examinations from November 24 to December 1.

The Board has urged the infected ones not to sit for examinations adding that a separate arrangement would be made to those students on the basis of report from the government-recognized labs.

It is said that the Board would conduct the examination for short period by maintaining physical distancing. Now, the students would sit for examination for 40 marks. Officials said that 20 per cent of the assessment would be based on internal assessment and 40 per cent on the basis of result of grade 11.

Source: National News Agency Nepal