Bodies of Two Missing Children Recovered


Kathmandu: The lifeless body of Prajwal Poudel, 13, of Madhyabindu municipality-12 was found in the Narayani river on Wednesday, while the body of Bijay Poudel, 15, of the same address was found today, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Madhu Nepali.



According to National News Agency Nepal, both children had gone to the Narayani river bank with their other three friends for a dry picnic when the incident reportedly took place. The unfortunate event occurred in the Narayani river at Madhyabindu municipality-15 of Nawalparasi (Bardagat Susta east) on Tuesday.



The bodies have been taken to Madhyabindu Provincial Hospital, Danda, for a post-mortem.

