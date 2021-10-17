General

The body of a man who drowned in a local pond in course of immersing an idol of goddess Durga was found at Jaleshwor Municipality-2 in Mahottari district today morning, said the police.

Local resident Sumit Kumar Sah drowned in a local pond on Saturday evening while immersing an idol of goddess Durga, said the police.

Local tradition has it that an idol of goddess Durga is immersed on the next day of main day (tenth day) of the 15-day Dashain festival.

Following his drowning, a police team searched for Sah. Sah was found stuck in the mud in the pond, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Parkash Bista.

Sah might have died after being trapped under the heavy idol, said the police. The body of Sah has been sent to the district hospital for a postmortem, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal