A body out of three persons who went missing in course of taking bath in the Saptakoshi river on Wednesday has been found.

All of them were taking bath in the river at Barahchhetra of Sunsari on the way to attend a homage paying ceremony of their relative.

The body of Nabin Poudel, 17, of Jhapa, Damak-2 was found near the incident site, said Superintendent of Police of Sunsari, Prabhu Prasad Dhakal.

Search for two others – Rudra Neupane, 19, of Damak-9 and Raju Guragain, 18, of Morang, Urlabari-7 is underway, he added.

A team of underwater rescuers of the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police as well as locals has intensified search operation, shared Dhakal. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal