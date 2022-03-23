General

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan is coming to Nepal on May 28 to perform at a program to be held at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu.

The ODC Entertainment is bringing the Indian actor Khan to Nepal for the 'Dabang Reloaded Tour' to be held on May 28 at the Dasharath Stadium.

In the lead up to the event, a virtual conversation was held between Khan and Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Prem Bahadur Ale today. On the occasion, Minister Ale said the arrival of Khan, a world famous actor, would help promote tourism in Nepal.

During the conversation, Minister Ale invited Khan to fly to the Everest region, including climbing the world's highest peak and for carrying out film shooting in various tourist destinations of Nepal. As Nepal is a very rich in terms of art, culture and tourism, Minister Ale urged Khan and other actors to come to Nepal and shoot their TV shows and movies even if it is for the promotion of tourism here.

Accepting the invitation extended by Minister Ale, Indian actor Khan said he would go the Everest region during his visit to Nepal. Similarly, actor Khan also promised to help Nepal in its tourism promotion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal