Impoverished Explosive Device (IED) was found nearby a food store at Tikapur municipality-1, Munuwa Road in Kailali on Sunday.

The bomb was detected nearby the food store while digging out a canal on the road side.

According to the Area Police Office Tikapur, information was already conveyed to the Nepal Army Gorange Barrack for disposal.

It was guessed that the bomb detected might have been planted during the time of armed conflict.

Police have already taken control the site. A bomb disposal team of the Nepal Army was heading to Tikapur this morning, informed Inspector of Area Police Office, Tikapur, Arun Bam. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal