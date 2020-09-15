Science & Technology

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel released a book entitled ‘Nepal’s Territory and Border.’

The Department of Curriculum Development under the Ministry has produced the book aimed at educating secondary level students on country’s territory and border.

The book is penned by Komal Chandra Baral, Sher Bahadur Gurung and Keshav Dhakal.

The Department director Prem Bhattarai coordinated to collect the materials and develop the book. The political leaders and experts had given their feedbacks on the manuscript of the book.

While releasing the book at a virtual event today, Minister Pokharel shared that the book would help inform all about the nation, nationality, border and national territory.

Source: National News Agency Nepal