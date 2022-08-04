General

A book entitled 'From unity to division between CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre)' by Dr Dhakaram Sapkota has been launched amid a function here Thursday.

Commenting on the book, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal said it has clarified main reasons behind the division of the CPN. The book has documented political incidents that led to the CPN division, he said.

On the recently announced federal and provincial polls, the former Prime Minister said his party would participate in the elections. "We must fight in this elections and win. We will come with you again after winning the polls."

Similarly, party leader Dr Beduram Bhusal commented that Dr Sapkota had tried to explore three years' upheaval in Nepali communist.

On the occasion, author Dr Sapkota said the book was based on factual and authentic information and incidents.

Source: National News Agency Nepal