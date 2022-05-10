General

Banke and Bardiya checkpoints sharing border with India are to be closed from tonight in view of the May 13 civic poll in Nepal.

Chief District Officer Surya Bahadur Khatry informed that the Banke and Bardiya-based checkpoints sharing border with India are to be closed for 72 hours.

He shared that the border checkpoints will remain closed from 12.00 tonight through May 13 mid night. The measure will be put in place to conduct the local level election in a free, fair, peaceful and impartial manner.

Earlier too, the administration had decided to close border checkpoints at least 72 hours before the election considering possible security threats due to open borders.

Banke and Bardiya districts share 65 and 82 kilometers of border area with India. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal