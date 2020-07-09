General

Border pillar number 207 along the Nepal-India border Baijudanda in Belauri Municipality-2, Kanchanpur, was found dislocated. Security personnel said that the border pillar in dilapidated condition was dislocated for lack of timely repair tasks.

“We have informed the concerned authorities after the border pillar was found dislodged on Tuesday,” according to Police Inspector RanaBahadur Chand of Area Police Office, Belauri. Chand said that Belauri Municipality, District Police Office and District Administration Office, Kanchanpur, have been informed about the sorry state of the border pillar.

Prior to the pandemic coronavirus outbreak, both Nepali and Indian sides were working for the maintenance of the International border pillars. However, it has been stalled after the COVID-19 induced lockdown in both the countries. Nepal was repairing the border pillars of odd number while India was working for the maintenance of even number pillars.

Source: National News Agency Nepal