The Kakadvitta border point in Jhapa district which sees exodus and influx of hundreds of people on a daily basis does not have a single holding centre to shelter Covid-19 suspected patients.

The meeting held on Monday and chaired by Chief District Officer (CDO) of Jhapa district, Shrawan Kumar Timalsina, had drawn the conclusion that the border point needed a holding centre that could accommodate as many as 1,000 Covid-19 suspected people.

Stating that the local units had resources constraints to build holding centres, the meeting had called for assistance with the provincial and federal governments for the same, informed CDO Timalsina.

The number of Nepalis returning home from India via this border point has surged remarkably as the second wave of Covid-19 has begun plaguing India lately.

The security personnel deployed at the border point have been taking temperatures of those entering Nepal and send them away after the regular check of their body temperature.

Mechi Municipality's chief administrator Khem Raj Ojha said that construction of holding centre was not matter of concern of the municipality alone rather it was also the concern of provincial and federal governments.

Discussions is underway among the district administration, provincial government and the federal government on this matter, added Ojha.

If the person entering Nepal is tested positive for Covid-19 in the antigen test, they would be taken to their home for 'home-isolation' if they are from Mechinagar.

Holding Centre was built at Kakadvitta Secondary School last year. The centre was closed after the school resumed.

The Nepal Army had built a makeshift holding centre nearby Mechi Bridge which could accommodate as many as 25 people, shared Mechinagar Municipality ward no 6 chair Lalit Tamang.

Jhapa recorded a total of 4,819 Covid-19 infected persons as of now. Among them, 4,519 have enjoyed recovery. A total of 169 people are in home-isolation. Altogether 131people have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal