General

The government is to build long-lasting infrastructure for the operation of well-equipped health desks at 11 different border points.

Dr Amrit Pokhrel, Officer at Epidemic and Disease Control Division, Ministry of Health and Population informed about this during a special orientation training organised by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Thursday and Friday for health workers, security personnel and staff at the Health Desk at Kakarvitta.

On the occasion, he said that COVID-19 was being tested with the use of Rapid Diagnostic Test (Antigen) method after conducting mandatory health check-ups at all the border checkpoints and Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) when the country has been gripped by the pandemic. He utilized the forum to highlight the need for dedicated ambulance service and a well-equipped building to be used for the purpose of Kakarvitta-based health desk. As he said, the government has allocated Rs 5 million for the construction of the health desk building.

"In the 21st century, outbreak of new diseases is likely while old ones are also reoccurring,’’ said Dr Pokhrel, adding that it seemed that COVID-19 pandemic would not end soon.

He was of the view of adjusting our life style with the COVID-19 crisis with the adoption of safety measures. Despite limited resources and lacking strong management, health desk workers, security personnel and staff were contributing significantly for the control of COVID-19, he added. A team from the Division inspected the Karkarvitta and Pashupatinagar check points, it is said.

The doctor warned of the possibility of an outbreak of the third wave of coronavirus in upcoming October-November if the community failed to comply with the health safety protocols.

Source: National News Agency Nepal