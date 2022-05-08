General

Boxer Abiral Ghimire from Nepal has reportedly set a world record for his undefeated participation in the ‘Hit Professional Kick Boxing Tournament’. He has won the match for consecutive 14th times.

In the latest match held at Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall at Nagoya city of Japan on Saturday, he won the match against his competitor from Thailand who has also the experience of competing in the K1K Professional Kick Boxing. Ghimire is known as Himchituwa (Himalayan Cheetah) among the youth community.

According to Ghimire’s coach Dev Ghimire, the player represents the Shimura dojo in the international boxing competition and the match was held on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal