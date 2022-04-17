General

The Sindhuli road under the BP Highway has been blocked today morning as local people have protested the death of a 12-year-old boy.

The boy of Phikkal Rural Municipality-1, who was living at Kamalamai Municipality-5, drowned in a ditch dug for the construction of a concrete bridge linking Kamalamai-4 and 6. The local people and relatives blamed the negligence of those who dug the ditch for the death of the boy. The agitators have staged the protest at Dhungrebas of Kamalamai Municipality-4 disrupting the transportation along the Highway.

The road has been blocked since today morning and efforts were on to open it, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Lama.

The affected local people and relatives of the deceased were called for discussing the matter, but they declined. Rather, they resorted to the protest, he said, adding that efforts were on to open the road after reaching an agreement with the affected people. The body of the boy has been kept at the spot as the bereave family and relatives have declined to receive it in protest.

The protestors have demanded compensation to the bereaved family and action against the guilty.

The deceased boy was a fourth grader at Sriyas Janata Aawasiya Secondary School.

Source: National News Agency Nepal