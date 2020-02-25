Health & Safety, medical

Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa has stressed on developing the BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital as the health science academy.

While visiting the hospital today, Minister Thapa opined to make the hospital as the advanced and sophisticated hospital in the country. He said patients from across the country and even from foreign countries visit the hospital for the service therefore it should be developed as the centre for cancer treatment.

Newly appointed chair at the hospital Dr Nirmal Lamichhane, Executive Director Dr Bijay Chandra Acharya and other officials had briefed Minister Thapa about the hospital activities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal