Human Rights

The BP Thought National Society condoled the demise of Nepali Congress (NC) leader and House of Representatives (HoR) member Pradip Giri.

In a condolence message issued by the Society's Chairperson Kul Bahadur Gurung, Co-Chairperson Govinda Raj Joshi and General-Secretary Binay Dhwoj Chanda on Sunday, the Society said that the demise of thoughtful politician Giri had extremely saddened them.

Leader Giri died on Saturday night at Nepal Mediciti Hospital, Lalitpur. He was admitted to the Hospital after returning from India where he received treatment for throat cancer.

Chairperson Gurung, through the message, prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families. The late Giri was elected member of the HoR from Siraha-1 in the 2074 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal