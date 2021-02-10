General

Construction of Khulalu motorable bridge at Naraharinath rural municipality-8 of Kalikot district linking Karnali corridor has been accelerated.

The bridge construction has gained momentum 14 years after foundation stone was laid. Pragati Kankai Nepal Pvt Ltd, which has got responsibility to construct the bridge, said that the construction would be completed within the end of current fiscal year. Construction of the bridge was delayed for the past one decade.

A representative of the construction company, Deepak Mainali, said that the bridge was in limbo after the Road Division Office, Jumla, did not provide map of the bridge to the construction company.

He said, "We started constructing the bridge since 2074 BS after getting the map. The construction of the bridge delayed as construction works could not be carried out only during rainy season following high water level in the Karnali River. "

Although they had set a target to complete the construction of the bridge in the last fiscal year, it could not be met as the country went into a lockdown due to coronavirus. The cost of the bridge is over 160 million, added Mainali.

He shared that now the construction of the bridge would be completed within end of current fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal