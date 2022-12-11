General

Operation of a suspension bridge at Lekhani village of Kathekhola Rural Munciipality-8 in Baglung district has brought about positive changes in the normal life of local residents while making the areas accessible.

With the development of the bridge there, the walking distance from Kadesh village to Lekhani has been reduced to 10 minutes from one and a half hours.

Prem Bahadur Shreesh, a local resident, said that students of Lekhani Secondary School have hugely benefited from the bridge, which is 359 metres long and 95 metres tall.

The bridge connecting two villages was developed with the cost of Rs 29.3 million investment from Gandaki Province Government.

Outgoing ward chairperson of Kathekhola Rural Munciipality-8 Chitra Kumari Shreesh said some 400 households in the locality have benefited while health care services, public services from the ward offices and education have become accessible to those people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal