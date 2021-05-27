General

Brigadier General Dinesh KC has died from COVID-19 today morning. He died at Birendra Hospital in Chhauni, said the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Nepali Army.

Brigade Commander of the Army No 13 Brigade Office, KC recently completed the national defence course in Bangladesh.

A resident of Kathmandu district, he spent around 32 years in the Army. His last rites would be performed at Pashupati today itself, said the Army. He is survived by a wife and two daughters. With death of KC, the COVID-19 death toll in the Army has hit six and active infection cases are 424.

Source: National News Agency Nepal