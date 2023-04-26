General

Biratnagar, April 26 (RSS): Nepali Congress leader Dr Shekhar Koirala has said it was necessary to bring out the country from economic and political anarchism.

At a programme organised by Senior Citizen Ward Committee at Biratnagar-11, leader Koirala mentioned that political, economic, social and cultural anarchism has increased in the country, adding, "The country will move ahead towards right path only if country can be taken out from all types of anarchism."

Saying the country is in very difficult situation economically, he expressed concern that the country might be failure if anarchy increases in every sectors.

The NC leader talked about the significant contribution of senior citizens in development of society and stressed that the state should pay attention in protection of the senior citizens.

Similarly, Koshi Province Assembly member and former minister Kedar Karki said new generation would adopt knowledge, experience and skills of senior citizens if there is generational transfer.

Likewise, former mayor of Biratnagar metropolitan city, Bhim Parajuli, complained that senior citizens are being neglected from their children and relatives.

Source: National News Agency