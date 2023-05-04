General

Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has viewed that the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) should be incorporated in the incumbent government. It would be better for Prime Minister to involve the RSP in the government, advised the former Prime Minister at a press conference organised here in Dhangadhi, Kailali today. "There had been a consensus on bringing the RSP onboard the government. This will be decided after holding a discussion within the alliance," he said.

"The issue concerning the passport misuse by RSP Chair Rabi Lamichhane should be dealt with independently even if the party is given the portfolio of the Ministry of Home Affairs," he said.

In the context of the global economic crisis that has had its impact on Nepal as well, he called for improving the country's economy. The government should focus on the issues that are directed linked with livelihoods of people by cutting down on unnecessary expenditures, he suggested.

In another context, he claimed that the existing alliance would last long.

Source: National News Agency Nepal