General

Office bearers of the Britain Nepal Society (BNS) have met with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba here at the Nepali Embassy in London on Saturday.

On the occasion, the attending Society's officer bearers stated that the Society for long had been playing an important role in promoting bilateral relations between the two countries and pledged to do it more effectively in the days to come.

The attending team led by Society Chairperson Andrew Sparkes suggested PM Deuba to seek new ways to encourage visits of the new generation of British people to Nepal and increase their harmony towards the country, according to Bharat Raj Paudyal, Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal and a member of the Nepali delegation led by PM Deuba.

On the occasion, the PM urged the Society to be active in elevating the image and pride of Nepal while taking stock of its progress and activities.

Present on the occasion were members of the Nepali delegation including Minister for Forest and Environment Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav.

PM Deuba is in the UK in course of attending the World Leaders Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The COP26 is taking place in Glasgow of the United Kingdom from October 31 to November 12.

Source: National News Agency Nepal