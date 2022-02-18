General

The British Ambassador to Nepal, Nicola Pollitt, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada on Thursday and handed over 2.1 million doses of vaccines.

Minister Khatiwada reminded Nepal-UK friendly relations subsisting for over 200 years and expressed gratitude to the UK government for providing assistance to Nepal to cope with COVID-19 pandemic. “I heartily express my gratitude to the UK people and government there for providing essential assistance, including vaccines and ventilators to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Minister Khatiwada said. He also remembered that the UK government had also assisted Nepal significantly in the sectors of health, education and infrastructures development.

Moreover, the Minister reminded that the UK government had extended support to Nepal early since 2004 to implement Nepal Health Sector Strategy.

On the occasion, Ambassador Pollitt handed over 2.1 million doses of vaccines on behalf of the UK government to Minister Khatiwada. She was briefed by Health Secretary Roshan Pokharel. The programme was also attended by Spokesperson Dr Sangita Mishra and other high level officials at the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal