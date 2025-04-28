British Ambassador Rob Fenn Meets Vice-President Yadav to Discuss Bilateral Relations



Kathmandu: British Ambassador to Nepal, Rob Fenn, paid a courtesy call on Vice-President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav. The meeting took place at the Office of the Vice-President in Lainchaur, where discussions focused on the bilateral relations between Nepal and the United Kingdom.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Vice-President Yadav highlighted the longstanding diplomatic relations between Nepal and the UK, which have been maintained since 1816. He expressed gratitude for the UK’s support and cooperation, especially during times of disaster, acknowledging the UK’s role as a key development partner for Nepal.





Vice-President Yadav remarked on the unique political, economical, cultural, and people-to-people relations between the two countries, noting that these ties have been deepening recently. He appreciated the contributions of British Gurkhas in strengthening these relations and emphasized the need to address the genuine demands of ex-Gurkha soldiers through ongoing diplomatic discussions.





Furthermore, Vice-President Yadav expressed his hopes for high-level UK participation in the first edition of Sagarmatha Sambaad (Everest Dialogue) in Kathmandu, scheduled for May 16. The dialogue will focus on the theme ‘Climate Change, Mountains and Future of Humanity’.

