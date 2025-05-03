British King Committed to Nepal’s Support: Ambassador Ghimire



Kathmandu: Nepali Ambassador to the UK, Chandra Kumar Ghimire, has said that British King Charles III had expressed his commitment to Britain’s support and assistance to Nepal. After presenting his credentials today, he said that King Charles had expressed his love and goodwill towards Nepal and the Nepali people, and reiterated Britain’s commitment to always be with Nepal in its support.





According to National News Agency Nepal, after presenting his credentials to King Charles III during a formal ceremony at Buckingham Palace, Ambassador Ghimire shared that the King has given priority to Nepal’s development and has expressed his commitment to provide necessary assistance for economic progress. He said that during the meeting, King Charles recalled his visits to Nepal when he was a prince and expressed his deep love for Nepal.





Ambassador Ghimire recalled the 209-year-old unwavering diplomatic friendship between the UK and Nepal established in 1816 and expressed gratitude for the UK’s continued support for Nepal’s social and economic development.





On the occasion, Assistant Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps of the UK, Eleanor McCue, expressed her best wishes for a successful tenure for Ambassador Ghimire on behalf of the UK government and expressed her commitment to continued British support as a major development partner of Nepal.

