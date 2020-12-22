Key Issues

A man has been charged of raping his sister for seven years. A resident of Tinau rural municipality-2 in Palpa, the man is currently working in Butwal.

The incident came to light after the sister filed a case of rape against her brother at the District Court Palpa. She has accused her brother of raping her since the age of seven to 14 years.

The woman returned from foreign employment after four years after the death of her parents. She said she has taken up the courage of seeking justice from her brother after their demise. She said she did not share her ordeal with her parents thinking that it would invite trouble in the family.

She managed to escape from the clutches of her rapist brother and went to Kathmandu, where she recovered from mental illness. She then went abroad for work and now returned to seek justice.

The case was filed on December 8, according to court sources.

Source: National News Agency Nepal