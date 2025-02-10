BSMMU to Introduce Online Appointment System for OPD Patients



Dhaka: BSMMU is set to launch an online appointment system for outpatient department (OPD) patients to streamline the process of receiving medical treatment.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, BSMMU announced this initiative through a media release, emphasizing its aim to enhance the quality of medical services within the OPD. The decision was made during a meeting at the university’s Super Specialized Hospital conference hall.





The move aims to alleviate patient suffering, reduce unnecessary crowding, save time, and eliminate the hassle of obtaining OPD tickets by standing in long lines. The ultimate goal is to ensure improved and satisfactory medical services for patients.





BSMMU authorities have stated that the system’s operation will commence soon, with a phased implementation plan. A preparatory meeting involving doctors, officers, and employees associated with the OPD is scheduled for tomorrow to discuss the online appointment system’s execution.





The meeting was attended by BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md Shahinul Alam, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development) Professor Dr. Md. Mujibur Rahman Hawlader, Treasurer Professor Dr. Nahreen Akhtar, Registrar Professor Dr. Md. Nazrul Islam, IT Cell In-Charge Professor Dr. AKM Akhtaruzzaman, and System Analyst Md. Maruf Hossain, among others.

