The District Police Office, Khotang, has initiated a campaign for opening a library in custody.

The library was established to engage the arrestees in reading culture and develop positive attitudes in them.

Chief of Khotang Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narayan Prasad Chimariya said that efforts are ongoing for the collection of books and other reading materials needed for the library.

So far, District Election Officer of Khotang Kopila Rai provided 18 books for the library while the sub-regional office of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) gave 14 books. Similarly, District Administration Office gave nine books while different individuals have provided some sets of books and other reading stuffs for the 'custody library'.

Police Inspector Sagar Shah shared that people from different walks of life have been providing books and other supports for the expansion of the library.

Recently, Haribol Acharya of halesikhabar.com provided 19 books worth Rs 5,000 and advocate Om Prakash Ghimire provided 12 books.

Chimariya said that specific budget has not been received from the centre for the library set up but the campaign was forwarded with the help from donors to inform the people in police custody about different legal issues and provisions of punishment once the alleged is convicted of crimes.

Police officers said that they plan to collect at least 1,000 books of different genres. The library will have books on all subjects except the politically indoctrinated textbooks, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal