An idol of standing Buddha handed by American film producer Michael Phillips has been dispatched to Nepal.

Phillips, the resident of Berkeley Hills in California, handed it to Nepal's honorary consul for the San Diego California, Rishi Punnakhar Dhakal. The historic object reflecting the stone carvings dating to the eighth century was stolen from Machchhindra Bahal of Lalitpur in the 1970s.

According to the Nepal's Embassy in the US, the 42-inch tall wooden idol of Niratya Devi which got vanished from the Itam Bahal of Lalitpuir around the same time has been collected and preparations are going on to send it back to Nepal, Nepal's Embassy in the US said.

In the past one year, the Embassy has collected seven historic idols which originally belong to Nepal and send them back home.

Source: National News Agency Nepal