Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Surendra Raj Pandey has said that Gautam Buddha's messages are equally imperative to strengthen national unity.

In a message of greetings on the occasion of 2,567th Buddha Jayanti and Ubhauli festival today, Chief Minister Pandey said that Buddha's messages and guidelines are guiding principles for us to maintain national unity while keeping tolerance and goodwill in the society amid linguistic, religious, social and cultural diversities.

He was of the view that country would advance to the path of prosperity only if lasting peace was established, abiding by the four Aryasatya propounded by Buddha. Pandey has also called for spreading Buddha's messages across the world.

Source: National News Agency