Chairperson of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and former Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, has said the teachings of Gautam Buddha, who has significant contribution in establishment of world peace, are still popular across the globe.

In a message of best wishes given today to Nepali community in and out of the country as well as Buddhists across the world on the occasion of 2564th Buddha Jayanti and Lumbini Day, Chairman Dahal reminded that social, cultural harmony and solidarity are specialties of the Nepali society.

Expressing the belief the Buddha Jayanti might generate power and energy among all to fight against COVID-19 spreading across the world, he said the teachings of Buddha would help face the difficult situation created by the COVID-19.

Similarly, Dahal wished for happiness, peace, prosperity, progress and brotherhood to all Kirant community in and out of the country on the occasion of Ubhauli festival of Kirant community (Rai, Limbu, Sunuwar and Yakkha).

Source: National News Agency Nepal