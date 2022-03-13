General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said the cultural and spiritual traditions of Buddhist philosophy foster originality.

President Bhandari said it during a programme organized at her residence to confer the sanghdan to nuns. The programme was organized by Nepal Bajrayan Mahabir Sangh Lumbini on Sunday.

On the occasion, she further said she was positive in regard to a demand put repeatedly for observing the Nepal Samyak Mahadan Festival and assured to take a needed decision to this issue.

Likewise, Professor Dr Nareshman Bajracharya said such traditions being observed in the country for 1,500 years should not be effaced but preserved.

Source: National News Agency Nepal