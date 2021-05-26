General

Karnali Province Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has said the Buddhist philosophy has taught us humanity. In a message of best wishes on the occasion of the 2565th Buddha Jayanti today, the Chief Minister said the teachings of Gautam Budhha and his philosophy were for cultivating and promoting humanity across the world.

“ Budhha is the world’s greatest symbol of peace and non-violence and his teachings for non-violence, devotion and peace are worldly recognized which is obviously a matter of pride for Nepal as being his birthplace,’’ the chief Minister said in the message.

“May the festival inspire all Nepal to promote the feelings of mutual love, respect, tolerance and bonding,’’ he said in the message, urging to fully comply with measures taken by the government to control the spread of second wave COVID-19 and its new variants.

Source: National News Agency Nepal