The executive budget proposal of federal government for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23 has laid emphasis on the development of physical infrastructure and culture preservation among others in Gandaki Province.

In the budget presented by Finance Minister Janardan Sharma in the joint session of the parliament on Sunday, the federal government has allocated budget on different programmatic headings in the province.

Laying emphasis on agriculture production, the government has envisaged developing hilly districts of Gandaki province as apple production and processing centre.

While presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Sharma said the government would advance construction of dry port at Korala in Mustang after first undertaking feasibility study.

The government has also announced its support to the execution of Gurung Indigenous Culture Preservation master plan. The budget speech has also mentioned that the government would facilitate private sector in developing infrastructure for Birethanti-Muktinath cable car as well as up-gradation of a road linking Mukltinath and Upper Mustang.

The Minister also said that the Pokhara Airport would be brought to the full-fledged level of operation. Likewise, the government has also allocated budget for the up-gradation of Balewa airport in Baglung so as to enhance quality of and access to domestic aviation service.

The government has also announced to run a Trauma Centre at Devchuli in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Susta East).

Among other programmes included in the budget proposal are construction of child correction home at Dhakaltar in Tanahun, Chitwan-Rampur-Pokhara fast track on private sector investment, signature bridge over the Damauli-Madi river along the Prithvi Highway and feasibility study on operation of Tram in the Pokhara Valley. The government has also come up with budget to develop a well-planned hilly city in Upper Manang, Lomanthang.

Similarly, the government has allocated budget for the construction of an integrated building in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Susta East) to ease and manage service delivery.

The budget has also envisaged a plan to lower water level of Manang-based snow Lake so as to reduce growing risk of Lake outburst due to climate change. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal