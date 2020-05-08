General

The budget session of the House of Representatives has begun by maintaining safety alertness and social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19. Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota welcomed the HoR members and informed the parliament on President’s call of the session.

Then, HoR Secretary Gopal Nath Yogi tabled the Kathmandu Valley Public Transport (Management) Authority Bill, 2076; and Nuclear Bill, 2076 including the message received from the National Assembly.

Speaker Sapkota nominated the HoR members Dila Sharma, Man Bahadur Bishwokarma, Radha Gyawali, Rekha Sharma, Renu Yadav and Som Prasad Pandeya to chair the HoR meeting in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker as per HoR Regulation, 2075.

Similarly, on behalf of the Prime Minister, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa presented the Constitutional Council (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2077 while Political Party (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2077 on his own behalf.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shivamaya Tumbahangphe presented Nepal Act Ordinance, 2077 by repealing some ordinances. She argued that it was desirable at present.

Earlier, the HoR members paid tribute to the known and unknown martyrs and observed one minute silence.

The HoR members and Speaker removed face masks while addressing the meeting. Similarly, after they finished speaking, the podium and mike were disinfected. The protocol staffs also maintained utmost safety during the conduct of the meeting.

Source: National News Agency