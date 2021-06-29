General

The budget session of the Province No 1 has been postponed yet again.

The session had to be postponed after the opposition party CPN (Maoist Centre) parliamentarians protested the meeting that started 15 minutes later than the stipulated time.

The parliamentarians had stood from their respective seats in a gesture of protest. They turned down the request repeatedly made by Speaker of the Province Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Bhandari, to be seated. Thenafter Speaker Bhandari announced the postponement of the meeting until July 4 at 1 pm.

The agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on the headings related to the Ministry of Social Development as per the Appropriation Bill-2078 BS of the fiscal year 2021/22.

Source: National News Agency Nepal