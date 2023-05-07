Key Issues, politics

The budget session of federal parliament kicked off today. As summoned by President Ram Chandra Paudel as per Article 91 (1) of the Constitution, the budget session began its business.

The meetings of both the National Assembly and House of Representatives kicked off at Parliament Building, New Baneshwor at 4:00pm.

HoR Speaker Devraj Ghimire recited the letter received from the President's Office regarding summon of the House session.

In this session, the government will present its annual policy and programmes, and budget. With the beginning of the session, a pre-budget discussion would be held.

For the pre-budget discussion, Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat is scheduled to present a proposal seeking discussion on principles and priorities of appropriation bill (except tax) for fiscal year, 2080/2081.

Source: National News Agency Nepal