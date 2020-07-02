General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has prorogued the session of the Federal Parliament to be effective from 5 pm today.

The today’s meeting of the Council of Ministers had decided to recommend to the President for the termination of the current session of the parliament. President Bhandari prorogued the session on the basis of this recommendation.

The Office of the President has communicated this through a notice. The monsoon session of the Federal Parliament that convened amidst the adverse situation of coronavirus pandemic has carried out important works including endorsing the government’s policy and programmes for the next fiscal year, the budget and constitution amendment.

The federal legislature has provided guidance to the government by holding discussions on various topics related to the day-to-day life of the people even during the adverse situation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal