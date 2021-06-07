General

Budget session of Karnali Province Assembly has begun from today. The session that will start at 2 pm will focus on the provincial government’s budget, policies and programmes for the next fiscal year, 2021/22 and the control of COVID-19 pandemic, it has been said.

In the meeting, a letter relating to a session calling from chief of the province, new appointment, reshuffle and work allocation at the Cabinet will be read out, according to the Province Assembly Secretary Jibaraj Budhathoki.

Participating political leaders will put their views on current issues, he said.

All party meeting held on Thursday on the initiatives of Speaker Raj Bahadur Shahi had urged the provincial government to call a budget session at the earliest. The provincial government shall present budget on June 15 and government’s policies and programmes at least one week ago at a Province Assembly meeting, according to the constitutional provisions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal