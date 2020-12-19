General

The Budhanilakantha Narayansthan temple is to open for the public from Sunday. It had remained closed since the first lockdown was imposed to control the Corona Virus in late March earlier this year.

The temple that remained closed for nine months will open tomorrow to the public by following the prescribed health protocol, said Mathadhis of the Budhanilakantha Narayansthan Dashanami Matha, Mahant Swami Nigamananda.

Bagmati provincial assembly member Dipak Niroula and Mayor of Budhanilakantha municipality Uddav Prasad Kharel will declare the temple open at a function scheduled to be held in the temple premises at 8:00 am tomorrow.

The opening of this temple follows the opening of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, which was opened for the public on December 16.

Source: National News Agency Nepal