The 23rd International Invitational Budhasubba Gold Cup Football Championship kicks off at Dharan Stadium on April 19. The championship could not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight teams including the organizing club, the Dharan Football Club, will compete in the Championship, Club president Kishor Rai said. He shared that the best three teams of the Martyrs Memorial League which concluded recently will also play in the Championship. Moreover, two clubs from India and two best teams outside of Kathmandu will also participate in the tournament.

The winner team will get the cash prize of Rs 1 million and the trophy while the first runner-up team will bag Rs 500 thousand. The ‘best player’ of the Championship will get Rs 150 thousand.

The Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City will manage the prize money to be awarded to the winner team and the first runner-up team. The sub-metropolis has allocated Rs 1.8 million for the same. Of this amount, Rs 300 thousand would be used for preparing the team Dharan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal