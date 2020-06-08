General

A foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a shelter for senior citizens at Byas Municipality-1, Charkune in Tanahu district.

Honorary life member of the Senior Citizen Society Bhim Bahadur Basnet, 98, laid the foundation stone today. He extended his best wishes to this endeavor and wished this building may be constructed on time with support from three-tier governments.

The Gandaki State had provided Rs 1 million monetary assistance for constructing the shelter for the elderly people in three aana of land nearby a primary health post at Charkune.

In lack of senior citizen-friendly building in the locality, the elderly here had been walking some two kilometers away to reach Belchautara to sit together with their fellow senior citizens and to spend some quality moment in their spare time, according to Jaleshower Senior Citizen Building Construction Committee Chairperson, Ganesh GC. —

Source: National News Agency