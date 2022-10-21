General

The price of hallmark gold has dropped by Rs 600 per tola (11.66 grams) in the domestic market today, compared to the previous trading day. Hallmark gold is being traded at Rs 92,500 per tola today. It was Rs 93,100 in the previous day.

As per the bullion price fixed by the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Associations today, the price of worked gold is Rs 92,000 per tola. It was Rs 92,600 the previous day.

The price of silver remains constant compared to the previous day. Silver is Rs 1,170 per tola, the Federation said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal