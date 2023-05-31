business, Trading

A bumper production of garlic during the just-

ended Rabi season with all-time high market price of the essential spicy

commodity have made farmers cheerful in Rangpur agriculture region.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said a target of

producing 29,555 tonnes of garlic was fixed from 3,645 hectares of land for

all five districts in the region during the last Rabi season.

However, farmers cultivated garlic on 3,366 hectares of land, less by only

279 hectares of land against the fixed farming target, across the region.

"After completing harvest recently, farmers got a bumper production of 27,737

tonnes of garlic at the average yield rate of 8.24 tonnes per hectare of

land," said Additional Director of DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Md

Aftab Hossain.

The DAE and other agriculture-related departments, institutions and

organizations extended necessary assistance and latest technologies and

commercial banks easy-term agri-loans to farmers to make the garlic farming

program a success.

"After getting repeated bumper production with rewarding market prices of

garlic in recent years, farmers are showing keen interest in expanding

farming of the spicy crop," Hossain said.

Talking to BSS, farmer Md. Anwar Hossain of Char Paschim Mohipur village in

Gangachara upazila of Rangpur said he cultivated garlic in char land on the

dried-up Teesta riverbed and got a bumper production this time.

Farmer Aiyub Ali, Mohsin Ali and Khairul Islam of different villages in

Mominpur union of Rangpur Sadar upazila said they cultivated garlic on their

croplands and got excellent output and rewarding price this season.

Talking to BSS today, Deputy Director at Burirhat Horticulture Centre in

Rangpur of the DAE Agriculturist Md. Abu Sayem appreciated the government for

taking realistic steps through the DAE and other organizations to increase

production of spicy crops.

"Responding to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to bring every inch

of land under crop farming, farmers are cultivating spicy crops, including

garlic, in more lands this time to further increase production," he said.

Deputy Director of the DAE for Rangpur Agriculturist Md. Obaidur Rahman

Mondal said farmers are showing more interest in farming garlic adopting the

zero tillage method on the same land after harvesting Aman paddy.

Soil moisture of the paddy fields help farmers in sowing garlic seeds by

adopting the zero tillage method in increasing production by saving costs of

labor and irrigation and reap more profits.

"The DAE and other agriculture-related organizations are working to

popularize the zero tillage garlic farming method among farmers to enhance

its production in the region," Mondal added.

Retail vegetable trader Md Fazlur Rahman at Keranipara Kitchen Market in

Rangpur city today told BSS that farmers are selling their locally produced

garlic at rates between Taka 5,600 and Taka 5,800 per mound (every 40 kgs) to

wholesalers.

Wholesalers are selling locally produced garlic at rates between Taka 6,000

and Taka 6,400 per mound or Taka 150 and Taka 160 per kg to retailers in the

city.

"On the other hand, retailers are selling locally produced garlic at rates

between Taka 7,000 and Taka 7,200 per mound or between Taka 175 and Taka 180

per kg on an average depending on the size and quality," Rahman said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha