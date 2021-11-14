General

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has said bureaucracy was expected to have a well understanding about socialism-oriented economy. While inaugurating the officer –level service training (revenue administration) here today, the Finance Minister stressed that civil servants/ employees must to know about the nature of revenue policies advocating and promoting socialism-oriented economy.

“Nepal’s Constitution has talked about the socialism-oriented economy,” he said, adding that he expected all the people concerned to know about socialism, socialism-oriented economy and the course for achieving this. He hoped that the session would incorporate these issues.

Employees have a greater role in the implementation of the Constitution, an achievement of collective efforts, according to him who took time to insist on the need of adopting ‘progressive tax system’.

According to the Finance Minister, the tax policy would see massive changes from the coming budget. "There should not be any instance in which we have to press for tax payment. Please arrange for a convenient system in which the tax-payers themselves come forward for paying tax," he said.

He urged one and all to make efforts from their respective quarters in a committed manner for translating the achievements from various movements into practice.

Source: National News Agency Nepal