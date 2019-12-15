Key Issues, politics

KATHMANDU� At least 14 passengers were killed, while 16 others were injured, in a bus crash at Sindhupalchowk district, in central Nepal, on Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

Ganesh Khanal, spokesperson at district police office Sindhupalchowk, said, 12 passengers died on the spot, while two breathed their last in hospital. The injured have already been sent to various hospitals.

According to police, the ill-fated bus fell a few hundred metres down the road, at Sunkoshi rural municipality, located in Province 3. The bus was en-route to the capital city, Kathmandu, from Dolakha's Kalinchowk, a popular religious and tourism destination.

We estimated that at least 32 people were travelling in the bus. The driver left the scene after the accident, while the assistant is seriously injured, Khanal said.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and in Kathmandu for treatment. The police, which were yet to ascertain the identities of all the deceased, said, they were investigating the reason behind the accident.

Over-crowded vehicles, poorly-maintained roads and shoddy conditions of public vehicles, have significantly led to frequent road accidents in recent years in Nepal.

According to the police, more than 22,000 lost their lives in the past 10 years in road accidents.� NNN-NEPALNEWS

Source: Nam News Network