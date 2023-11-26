Bus rapid transit service comes into operation on Ratnapark-Suryabinayak route

The bus rapid transit service on Ratnapark-Suryabinayak route which was halted after running for a month has resumed from today. Director General of the Department of Transport Management, Uddhav Prasad Rijal, said the buses will leave for the Ratnapark-Suryabinayak at an interval of every three minutes from 8.30 am each day beginning today. "Thirty-six buses will operate on Ratnapark-Suryabinayak route. Buses have been operated on a regular basis from 8.30 am today," he added. Twenty-five buses were operated to and from the two destinations before this. Director General Rijal said a schedule has been prepared, according to which the bus service will be operated from 8.30 am to 10.30 am and from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm at an interval of three minutes. According to him, buses have been added to make the bus rapid transit service more effective and the schedule has also been slightly changed. The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport had launched this service on September 20, 2023 coinciding with t he Constitution Day for the convenience of commuters so that they can reach their destinations quickly. The service was suspended within a month of its operation as it was not effective. Rijal claimed that it takes 45 minutes for buses operating under the bus rapid transit on the Ratnapark-Suryabinayak route whereas it takes one and a half hours for other public buses. According to him, Traffic Police will facilitate that buses on this service will not have to stop even at cross-roads like Maitighar, Koteshwar, Jadibuti, among others where there is a lot of traffic jam. The bus fare on the Ratnapark-Suryabinayak route bus rapid transit service is the same as the other public buses have been charging, the Transport Management Department Minbhawan said. Source: National News Agency Nepal