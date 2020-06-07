General

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has directed airlines companies to not carry out chartered flight in haphazard manner. The directives comes in response to complaints that airlines companies were charging passengers exorbitantly in international chartered flights carried out during the lockdown period.

Issuing a notice on Saturday, the CAAN has put a hold on all chartered flights except those organized through the Embassies (diplomatic) request. The statement issued by Air Transportation Division Chief Sachitbhakta Pokharel said that a halt has been made on travel agencies and airlines companies organizing of chartered flights with effect from Saturday itself.

Citizens of various countries stranded in Nepal as a result of the halt in air service since the lockdown are using chartered flights to return to their respective home country. Since March 21, 119 international chartered flights have taken place from the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Meanwhile, the CAAN has introduced COVID special security guidelines targeting the domestic and international flights to take place in the country after the ban on air service is lifted. As per the guidelines, the passengers are required to present a COVID self-declaration letter along with ticket and board pass to travel, said CAAN spokesperson Raj Kumar Chettri. The letter should include information about COVID-19 test as well as other health-related information of the said passenger.

Passengers suffering from cough and cold, with fever measuring 100.4 degree Fahrenheit or more and with breathing difficulties will not be allowed to board the aircraft. Likewise, the CAAN has suggested people above 70 years, pregnant and with serious health problems to not travel by air as far as possible.

Source: National News Agency