The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has barred the Country Manager of Flydubai and its Station Manager from entering the Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) on charge of spreading false information on bird strike on a Flydubai plane on Monday.

The CAAN has suspended their entry pass on charge of spreading false information from Dubai.

The Assistant Spokesperson of CAAN, Gyanendra Bhul, said that the two officials of the Flydubai are prevented from entering the TIA until next decision.

Issuing a press note on Tuesday, the CAAN said Nepal Country Manager Binod Abrahm and Airport Manager Nar Narayan Pakwan of Fludubai have been barred from entering the airport as the official page of the airlines, without an official conclusion of the authority, stated that the accident occurred due to a bird strike at TIA.

The Flydubai plane that took off from TIA on Monday night 168 passengers on board had reportedly caught a fire in its engine after an explosion in the sky of Koteshwor in Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal